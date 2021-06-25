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EXCLUSIVE Interview with J.D. Rivera, arrested for being at January 6 U.S. Capitol Protest
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52 views • June 25, 2021
In this exclusive interview with The New American, Jesus “J.D.” Rivera, also known as the “Chicano Patriot” on social media, shares his account about what happened at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Shortly after returning home to Pensacola, Florida, Rivera was identified and arrested by the FBI after videoing and livestreaming the protest from within the Capitol. In this exclusive interview, Rivera discusses how he is being unjustly targeted by the Department of Justice merely for being there and documenting what transpired.
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