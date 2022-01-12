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VIDEO: Ted Cruz Grills FBI over Ray Epps and Other Possible Feds' Involvement in Jan 6th Violence
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Owen Shroyer co-hosts with Alex Jones to break down the clips of Ted Cruz grilling the FBI over the Feds' involvement in the January 6th violence on Capitol Hill ahead of the globalist push for a new Civil War to collapse the US.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/sen-ted-cruz-grills-fbi-at-jan-6-hearing-who-is-ray-epps/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/sen-ted-cruz-grills-fbi-at-jan-6-hearing-who-is-ray-epps/
Follow Alex on Gettr Follow Banned.Video on Gettr Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the New Year Super Special today!
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