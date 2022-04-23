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What is the BioDigital Convergence? It's Transhumanism! [Jul 29, 2021]
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52 views • April 23, 2022
What is Transhumanism? - Research Nicholson1968:
Transhumanism is a philosophical and intellectual movement which advocates for the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available sophisticated technologies that can greatly enhance longevity and cognition.
It also predicts the inevitability of such technologies in the future.
The 'belief or theory that the human race can evolve beyond its current physical and mental limitations, especially by means of science and technology.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
https://www.britannica.com/topic/transhumanism
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.nicholson1968.com/about-nicholson1968.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/DouseewhateyecMusic/
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In this video, we discuss how the convergence of digital technologies and biological systems is becoming a part of our future, and how it may impact our lives.
The information provided in this video is based on research conducted in 2020.
Exploring biodigital convergence: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
Transcript: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=What+is+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&;t=h_&ia=web
6,261 views Jul 29, 2021
Horizons Canada
https://youtu.be/YDuv63Qa8DE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0MTl6DjLDv3hp0u-bcSzg
Transhumanism is a philosophical and intellectual movement which advocates for the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available sophisticated technologies that can greatly enhance longevity and cognition.
It also predicts the inevitability of such technologies in the future.
The 'belief or theory that the human race can evolve beyond its current physical and mental limitations, especially by means of science and technology.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
https://www.britannica.com/topic/transhumanism
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.nicholson1968.com/about-nicholson1968.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/DouseewhateyecMusic/
--
In this video, we discuss how the convergence of digital technologies and biological systems is becoming a part of our future, and how it may impact our lives.
The information provided in this video is based on research conducted in 2020.
Exploring biodigital convergence: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
Transcript: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=What+is+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&;t=h_&ia=web
6,261 views Jul 29, 2021
Horizons Canada
https://youtu.be/YDuv63Qa8DE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0MTl6DjLDv3hp0u-bcSzg
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