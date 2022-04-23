BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is the BioDigital Convergence? It's Transhumanism! [Jul 29, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • April 23, 2022
What is Transhumanism? - Research Nicholson1968:
Transhumanism is a philosophical and intellectual movement which advocates for the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available sophisticated technologies that can greatly enhance longevity and cognition.
It also predicts the inevitability of such technologies in the future.
The 'belief or theory that the human race can evolve beyond its current physical and mental limitations, especially by means of science and technology.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
https://www.britannica.com/topic/transhumanism

Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.nicholson1968.com/about-nicholson1968.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968

https://www.facebook.com/DouseewhateyecMusic/
--
In this video, we discuss how the convergence of digital technologies and biological systems is becoming a part of our future, and how it may impact our lives.
The information provided in this video is based on research conducted in 2020.

Exploring biodigital convergence: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
Transcript: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=What+is+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&;t=h_&ia=web

6,261 views Jul 29, 2021
Horizons Canada
https://youtu.be/YDuv63Qa8DE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0MTl6DjLDv3hp0u-bcSzg
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Belle Carter
California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens&#8217; Social Media and Chatbot Use

California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens’ Social Media and Chatbot Use

Edison Reed
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy