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U.S. is in World War III and Losing
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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6043 views • July 14, 2022

Major General Paul E. Vallely, whose career includes more than 15 years as an intelligence officer, operations officer, and military advisor as well as a Commanding General brings enormous experience and insight to the reality that we are fighting World War III and we have never been under such existential threat before.  


The threat is coming from extreme progressivism within the nation, aligned with globalists and Communist China.  He goes into depth and detail.  We need a fighting spirit to contend with the size of the dangers. An important interview for the survival of the U.S. as a free nation.  His books include Endgame: The Blue Print for Victory in the War on Terror.


General Vallely is the Chairman of the Stand Up America organization and can be found here: General Vallely | Stand up America US Foundation




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freedomamericaintelligencestand up americapeter r breggin mdpaul vallelyrestore america
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