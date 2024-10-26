Iran: morning view, damage to a Warehouse in Shamsabad Industrial City near Tehran - from Israeli strike last night

NOTE: Video shows damage to a warehouse in Shamsabad Industrial City near Tehran

The Israelis claim that this building is related to the assembly of drones, but one quick search reveals that the building is part of a company that specializes in mining, drilling and agricultural equipment for farmers.

Last Added later about this strike:

Four locations seem to have been hit, as per the current information:

1. Three to four minor impacts at a missile fuel mixing facility (likely for missiles) in Khojir and some of its support buildings in Parchin. Unclear if the installation was active.

2. One impact on a warehouse in Shamsabad Industrial City near Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport, 'Taksaz Industrial Innovators En.Co', a company related to agriculture and mining equipment.

3. One alleged impact at a radar site near Tehran province.

4. Impacts at radar sites in Dezful / Andimeshk in the South-Western air defense sector in Khuzestan province, and possibly also in Ilam province.

Adding:

U.S. and Israeli officials said that three waves of strikes took place. The first waves focused on Iranian air defense system and the second and third waves focused on missile and drone bases and productions sites.

Adding:

Statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran:

'To the noble and zealous nation of Islamic Iran: This morning, Zionist enemy jets, in an overt aggression and against international law, launched from Iraqi airspace about one hundred kilometers from the borders of Iran, a number of long-range airborne ballistic missiles with very light warheads, about one fifth of the warhead size of Iran's ballistic missiles, towards several border radars in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and around Tehran province. Many of these radars were immediately restored, are some now in the process of being repaired.

In this illegitimate and illegal act, due to the readiness of the country's air defenses, a significant number of the missiles were tracked and intercepted, and enemy jets were prevented from entering the country's airspace.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its legal and legitimate right to respond at the appropriate time, emphasizes the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the killing of the helpless and oppressed people.

The terrorist and criminal government of the United States, which plays a central role in supporting and encouraging the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in disrupting the security of the region, is warned to prevent the spread of conflict and instability in the region and the killing of innocent people, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

We urge the United States to restrain itself and the illegitimate regime it supports (Israel) to avoid getting itself and its allies dragged into the endless quagmire that the Zionist regime has created.

The honorable people of Iran, the media, experts and analysts are requested not to pay attention to the rumors and unreliable enemy narratives and to follow the correct news through official sources and national media.'

Adding:

Khordad-15 long range air defense systems seen on the move in Iran.

Adding something different:

