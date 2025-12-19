The bridge in Mayaki on the "Odessa - Reni" highway suffered serious damage to its deck after two days of heavy bombing.

Strikes on the Ukrainian bridge on the Odessa-Reni highway near Mayaki could block 60% of fuel supplies to Ukraine.

This was stated by fuel expert and founder of the Prime Group of Companies, Dmitry Levushkin.

In the event of the complete destruction of the bridge in Mayaki, getting from the port of Izmail to the "mainland" part of Ukraine and back will only be possible via Romania, he explained.

Adding:

There are many Russian groups in Mirnograd throughout the city. Part of the center is still locally held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the city is about to be declared liberated.