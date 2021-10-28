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"Being Erica" Decoded - Saturn Worship and Time Spells (1/16/20 & 10/28/21)
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44 views • October 28, 2021
WOW! Reviewing this a year and a half after first publishing it, we find this to be a very compelling presentation! We close this one with a reading of 2 Timothy 2:1-13 and 2 Corinthians 12:9-10.
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