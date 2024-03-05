Ebola, Zika, & Marburg 'viruses' are man-made, and all are for sale, says lawyer Todd Callender

Attorney Todd Callender tells Lee Merritt, MD on 6 Jan 2024, “The [U.S.] Department of Energy used Caesium-137 to create, from a protein called ‘gene 1616’, also called ‘Death Associated Protein’… “They [the U.S. government] transformed this protein from brewer’s yeast into 470,000 pathogens.” “Including Marburg (virus), Ebola (virus), Zika (virus). “All of those are man-made.” “All of those were created by [the U.S.] Department of Energy. “All of them are for sale.” “… with the introduction of Caesium-137, the main component of atomic weapons… “We saw that the W.H.O. and [the U.S.] government were monitoring… the radiation of Caesium-137 in… human beings… “… when Caesium-137 binds with living tissue… it turns that living tissue into a transmitter, a transducer, an amplifier.”
Note: In Latin, virus means:
“venom, poisonous secretion of snakes, creatures and plants”
See here:
https://www.online-latin-dictionary.com/latin-english-dictionary.php?lemma=VIRUS100
The full 1.5 hour interview is posted on Lee Merritt, MD's Rumble channel here:
https://rumble.com/v45696i-dr.-merritt-and-attorney-todd-calendar-on-the-enemy-within.html
Source - Fat News
