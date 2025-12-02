Shepherding & Submission: 1 Peter Chapter Five

#1Peter #Series #chapter #five #bibleteaching #shepherding #submission #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #ColmFagan #OxfordBaptistChapel #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Colm Fagan from Oxford Baptist Chapel brings his youthful energy to expound the verses of 1 Peter 5. Colm focuses on its central themes of shepherding, submission and the God of all grace. As Colm brings our wonderful series on 1 Peter to a close, let's learn the Bible together!





Colm Fagan YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtJ-SHO_U48BSwXi1HQLDzE





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 30th November 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.