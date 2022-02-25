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Johnny Vedmore | Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders
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54 views • February 25, 2022
Johnny Vedmore discusses how he feels one phase of COVID1984 is coming to an end and more people are beginning to question things. He gives us a deep dive on Cobra Commander Klaus Schwab and the Malthusian eugenics of Davos and the Club of Rome. WEF has run Britain for the last 20 years. The Young Global Leaders have taken over every single position of power. We're late to the party, we're done, we have let them run us through. He gives his take on the nature of the pandemic, the Wellcome Trust, and believes intelligence agencies are really running the show, that there are no more remaining independent actors (e.g. multipolar world). A lot of people he talks to think the endgame is something like a biblical apocalypse.
SCA Session 91 | "Initial Reasons" - Feb 11, 2022
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/CAnu3QR3ACtNP7F
02:23: 46 - Johnny Vedmore
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Show Notes
The Wellcome Five – The Proximal Origin of Covid Control
https://johnnyvedmore.com/2022/02/08/the-wellcome-5
Schwab Family Values
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/schwab-family-values
Websites: https://johnnyvedmore.com
Fungi Monkey: https://www.fungimonkey.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnnyVedmore
Unlimited Hangout: https://unlimitedhangout.com
About Johnny VedmoreJohnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols":
http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html
(available on iTunes or Amazon)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f/Johnny-Vedmore-Global-Leaders:c -
Johnny Vedmore | Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders
Johnny Vedmore, Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders, Feb 21, 2022
Johnny Vedmore, WEF, Young Global Leaders, Feb 21 2022
SCA Session 91 | "Initial Reasons" - Feb 11, 2022
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/CAnu3QR3ACtNP7F
02:23: 46 - Johnny Vedmore
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank: https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance: http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
The Wellcome Five – The Proximal Origin of Covid Control
https://johnnyvedmore.com/2022/02/08/the-wellcome-5
Schwab Family Values
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/schwab-family-values
Websites: https://johnnyvedmore.com
Fungi Monkey: https://www.fungimonkey.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnnyVedmore
Unlimited Hangout: https://unlimitedhangout.com
About Johnny VedmoreJohnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols":
http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html
(available on iTunes or Amazon)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f/Johnny-Vedmore-Global-Leaders:c -
Johnny Vedmore | Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders
Johnny Vedmore, Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders, Feb 21, 2022
Johnny Vedmore, WEF, Young Global Leaders, Feb 21 2022
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