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John Thompson the Politician that Should have kept His Mouth Shut
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10 views • July 20, 2021
See how Rep. John Thompson of Minnisota dug himself into a hole with a St. Paul Police Officer just doing his job. How his racist rant could cost him his job and possible charges for purjury, as well as exposing a lot of other stuff he has allegedly been up to. Kamala Harris says rural people are not smart enough to use a copier, and Sen Lyndsey Graham says GOP should not come to work and take a lesson from the Democrat play book to stop the 3.5 Trillion dollar spending bill of the Democrats. Also more on the Litchfield, California and Klamath, Oregon water situation.
To Donate to:
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;source=url
All donations are tax deductable.
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=news
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
To Donate to:
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;source=url
All donations are tax deductable.
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=news
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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