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EXPOSED: Wuhan Bioweapons Lab - Dr. David Martin's Lawsuit - Biden Felonies , Convictions Imminent? 040422
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53 views • April 05, 2022
Thanks to Stew Peters on Rumble for this video that I'm sharing. I added the question mark, because we know how the rigged dice usually rolls.
Vanity Fair magazine uncovered efforts to funnel taxpayer dollars into the Wuhan labs, funding the plandemic as elites like Fauci floundered to conceal the operation. Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the lawsuit filed against the Biden Regime, Medicare, CMS, and more. Dr. Martin discussed how the vaccines are completely ineffective in preventing COVID, the felonious funding of the plandemic, and his lawsuit against the Biden Regime.
Go to [email protected] to reach out and share your story of vaccine injury or death of your loved one, relative, friend, or neighbor.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Vanity Fair magazine uncovered efforts to funnel taxpayer dollars into the Wuhan labs, funding the plandemic as elites like Fauci floundered to conceal the operation. Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the lawsuit filed against the Biden Regime, Medicare, CMS, and more. Dr. Martin discussed how the vaccines are completely ineffective in preventing COVID, the felonious funding of the plandemic, and his lawsuit against the Biden Regime.
Go to [email protected] to reach out and share your story of vaccine injury or death of your loved one, relative, friend, or neighbor.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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