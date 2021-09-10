Come up hiter

Romans 11:8

According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber,

eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear; unto this day.





Romans 10:9



because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead,

you will be saved.





Abc Gospel of salvation



A -Admit

Admit that you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.



B - Believe

Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day

by the power of God as a payment for your sins.



C - Confess

Confess whit you mouth, Jesus as your Lord and saviour over your Life