The Best of X Minus 1 - Nightfall by Isaac Asimov

Isaac Asimov was an American writer and professor of biochemistry at Boston University. During his lifetime, Asimov was considered one of the "Big Three" science fiction writers, along with Robert A. Heinlein and Arthur C. Clarke. In 1941 he wrote a notable short story that was produced in 1955 as a live radio play that was broadcast into the living rooms of America. Ladies and gentlemen we present Nightfall.

X Minus One was an American half-hour science fiction radio drama series that was broadcast from 1955 to 1958, in various time slots on NBC. Known for high production values in adapting stories from the leading American authors of the era, X Minus One has been described as one of the finest offerings of American radio drama and one of the best science fiction series in any medium of all time.