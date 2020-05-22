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Watercolor Pig Island - Semi Beginner- Exuma Swimming Pigs Bahamas
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21 views • May 22, 2020
Originally uploaded Feb 19, 2020
Watercolor demonstration tutorial for distant watercolor people and pigs in the Caribbean. For semi beginner. Not hard. This was my first time making distant watercolor people and for painting a pig. My battery died while I drew my second pig and I didn't notice. Sorry about that. Good EASY lesson for distant people. Exuma swimming pigs of the Bahamas.
دور آبی رنگت کے لوگوں کے ل Water ، اور کیریبین میں سواروں کے لئے واٹر کلر مظاہرے کا سبق۔ نیم ابتدائی کے لئے. مشکل نہیں یہ میرا پہلا موقع تھا جب دور دراز رنگین لوگوں کو بنایا گیا تھا اور سور کو رنگنے کے لئے تھا۔ میں نے اپنا دوسرا سور کھینچتے ہوئے میری بیٹری کی موت ہوگئی اور میں نے نوٹ نہیں کیا۔ اس کے لئے معذرت. دور دراز لوگوں کے لئے آسان آسان سبق۔
Samouczek demonstracji akwareli dla odległych akwareli i świń na Karaibach. Dla pół-początkujących. Nietrudny. To był mój pierwszy raz, gdy tworzyłem odległe akwarele i malowałem świnię. Moja bateria wyczerpała się, kiedy narysowałem moją drugą świnię i nie zauważyłem. Przepraszam za to. Dobra ŁATWA lekcja dla odległych ludzi.
Tutorial de demostración de acuarela para personas lejanas de acuarela y cerdos en el Caribe. Para semi principiantes. No dificil. Esta fue mi primera vez haciendo personas lejanas con acuarelas y pintando un cerdo. Se me agotó la batería mientras dibujaba mi segundo cerdo y no me di cuenta. Lo siento por eso. Buena lección fácil para personas distantes.
Εκπαιδευτικό πρόγραμμα επίδειξης ακουαρέλας για μακρινούς ανθρώπους ακουαρέλας και χοίρους στην Καραϊβική. Για ημιάρχης. Οχι δύσκολο. Αυτή ήταν η πρώτη μου φορά που έκανα μακρινούς ανθρώπους ακουαρέλας και ζωγράφιζα χοίρο. Η μπαταρία μου πέθανε ενώ έσυνα το δεύτερο μου χοίρο και δεν το προσέξω. Συγνώμη για αυτό. Καλό μάθημα EASY για μακρινά άτομα.
הדרכת הדגמת צבעי מים לאנשים בצבעי מים רחוקים, וחזירים בקריביים. למתחילים למחצה. לא קשה. זו הייתה הפעם הראשונה שלי שהכנתי אנשים בצבעי מים מרוחקים ולצביעת חזיר. הסוללה שלי נפטרה כשציירתי את החזיר השני שלי ולא שמתי לב. מצטער על זה. שיעור קל מאוד לאנשים רחוקים.
I think some music in this video is from bensound.com. Not sure. It's all a blur from trying to load this video several times.
#watercolor #people #pigs #island #caribbean #boats #tropical #water #art supplies #diy #palmtrees #exuma swimming pigs #swimming pigs #exuma pigs #bahamas #cay #adorable #cute #speed painting
Watercolor demonstration tutorial for distant watercolor people and pigs in the Caribbean. For semi beginner. Not hard. This was my first time making distant watercolor people and for painting a pig. My battery died while I drew my second pig and I didn't notice. Sorry about that. Good EASY lesson for distant people. Exuma swimming pigs of the Bahamas.
دور آبی رنگت کے لوگوں کے ل Water ، اور کیریبین میں سواروں کے لئے واٹر کلر مظاہرے کا سبق۔ نیم ابتدائی کے لئے. مشکل نہیں یہ میرا پہلا موقع تھا جب دور دراز رنگین لوگوں کو بنایا گیا تھا اور سور کو رنگنے کے لئے تھا۔ میں نے اپنا دوسرا سور کھینچتے ہوئے میری بیٹری کی موت ہوگئی اور میں نے نوٹ نہیں کیا۔ اس کے لئے معذرت. دور دراز لوگوں کے لئے آسان آسان سبق۔
Samouczek demonstracji akwareli dla odległych akwareli i świń na Karaibach. Dla pół-początkujących. Nietrudny. To był mój pierwszy raz, gdy tworzyłem odległe akwarele i malowałem świnię. Moja bateria wyczerpała się, kiedy narysowałem moją drugą świnię i nie zauważyłem. Przepraszam za to. Dobra ŁATWA lekcja dla odległych ludzi.
Tutorial de demostración de acuarela para personas lejanas de acuarela y cerdos en el Caribe. Para semi principiantes. No dificil. Esta fue mi primera vez haciendo personas lejanas con acuarelas y pintando un cerdo. Se me agotó la batería mientras dibujaba mi segundo cerdo y no me di cuenta. Lo siento por eso. Buena lección fácil para personas distantes.
Εκπαιδευτικό πρόγραμμα επίδειξης ακουαρέλας για μακρινούς ανθρώπους ακουαρέλας και χοίρους στην Καραϊβική. Για ημιάρχης. Οχι δύσκολο. Αυτή ήταν η πρώτη μου φορά που έκανα μακρινούς ανθρώπους ακουαρέλας και ζωγράφιζα χοίρο. Η μπαταρία μου πέθανε ενώ έσυνα το δεύτερο μου χοίρο και δεν το προσέξω. Συγνώμη για αυτό. Καλό μάθημα EASY για μακρινά άτομα.
הדרכת הדגמת צבעי מים לאנשים בצבעי מים רחוקים, וחזירים בקריביים. למתחילים למחצה. לא קשה. זו הייתה הפעם הראשונה שלי שהכנתי אנשים בצבעי מים מרוחקים ולצביעת חזיר. הסוללה שלי נפטרה כשציירתי את החזיר השני שלי ולא שמתי לב. מצטער על זה. שיעור קל מאוד לאנשים רחוקים.
I think some music in this video is from bensound.com. Not sure. It's all a blur from trying to load this video several times.
#watercolor #people #pigs #island #caribbean #boats #tropical #water #art supplies #diy #palmtrees #exuma swimming pigs #swimming pigs #exuma pigs #bahamas #cay #adorable #cute #speed painting
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