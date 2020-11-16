Denmark : After 9 days of big protests v mandatory vaccination law, the Government canceled it!

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The new law that "would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated. People who refuse the above can be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist."
We'll have to do the same in America and around the west.
Source : https://twitter.com/LanaLokteff/status/1328177904824541185