All The World’s A Stage: Let The Next Gen Social Engineering Show Begin!

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This is the best time to be alive! Among others, because it's super easy to recognize (and avoid) the fcktard-statist-programmed morons who cheer the loudest as their own freedoms spiral down the global drain.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro and Outro: Tom MacDonald - "Fake Woke":
https://youtu.be/2l6JUNFAJ9o
'Conspiracy Author' David Icke Banned From EU, Labeled A "Terrorist"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/conspiracy-author-david-icke-banned-eu-labeled-terrorist
NBA Star Kyrie Irving Again Refuses To Apologize: "I Cannot Be Anti-Semitic If I Know Where I Come From": https://t.me/c/1264095585/28615
Roe V Wade: https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1589049110979817473
Ethereum Tracking:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/ethereum-inches-even-closer-to-total-censorship-due-to-ofac-compliance
#Ethereum #KyrieIrving #DavidIcke #RoeVWade