Bidens kitchen fire. What a horrible person and an embarrassment to our country.
Imagine telling a group of people who just watched their loved ones go up in flames that you know what it's like because you almost lost your car in a small kitchen fire

What a horrible person and an embarrassment to our country.

Biden says "Jill and I have a little sense of what it's like to lose a home" and then tells the story of when lightning struck his house in 2004 and says "I almost lost my '67 corvette and my cat."


According to a report from the time, the lighting strike caused "a small fire contained to the kitchen" that "was under control in 20 minutes."


https://washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/watch-biden-again-adds-fuel-to-story-about-lightning-sparking-fire-at-his-home


https://twitter.com/i/status/1693783604411703663

