BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #108 - Escaping the Cult: Isabella Young’s Untold Story
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
13 views • 1 day ago

What does it really take to escape the grip of a cult and rebuild your life from the ground up?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Isabella Young shares her raw and unfiltered story of surviving a cult, reclaiming her identity, and stepping into freedom.


We explore:


🔹 The psychology of cult leaders and manipulation

🔹 Why people stay even when they want to leave

🔹 The painful cost of breaking away

🔹 Healing, resilience, and rebuilding trust in yourself and others


This conversation is not just about cults, it’s about freedom, courage, and the human spirit’s ability to rise from darkness.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Isabella via any of the links below:


Website - https://feelingbetternaturally.love/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@feelingbetternaturally.nature

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/isabellayoung19

Book - Putting on the Armor of God - https://amzn.to/4pjvkc0

Book - New Human of New Earth - https://amzn.to/47PDfrL

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


🔔 Subscribe for more conversations that challenge the mainstream narrative and inspire transformation.


👇🏽 Join the conversation in the comments; what insight or lesson hit you the hardest from Isabella’s story?


✨ If you’re searching for cult recovery stories, survivor experiences, or insights into escaping manipulation, this interview will give you clarity and hope.


👉🏽 If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

Keywords
mindcontroltruestoriesdeepconversationstraumahealingfreedomjourneycultsurvivortheconsciousman7podcastinterviewcultrecoverysurvivorstoriesisabellayoungescapingcults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy