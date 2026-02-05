Iran's hypersonic missile 'Khorramshahr 4' is entering service in Iranian missile cities with a range of 2000 km/1242 miles & speed of up to 16 Mach

The hypersonic missile "Khorramshahr 4" is entering service in Iranian missile cities with a range of two thousand kilometers (1242 miles) and a speed of up to 16 Mach.

The "Khorramshahr-4" missile is one of the most advanced Iranian ballistic missiles, with a warhead weighing up to 1,500 kg.

It has a maneuverable warhead, a low radar signature, and is resistant to electronic warfare.