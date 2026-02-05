Iran's hypersonic missile 'Khorramshahr 4' is entering service in Iranian missile cities with a range of 2000 km/1242 miles & speed of up to 16 Mach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hypersonic missile "Khorramshahr 4" is entering service in Iranian missile cities with a range of two thousand kilometers (1242 miles) and a speed of up to 16 Mach.
The "Khorramshahr-4" missile is one of the most advanced Iranian ballistic missiles, with a warhead weighing up to 1,500 kg.
It has a maneuverable warhead, a low radar signature, and is resistant to electronic warfare.