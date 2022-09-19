Create New Account
THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OF THE MONTH; WAR DOCUMENT FROM JULY 2001 FOR DEPOPULATION BY 2025!
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

-- IF YOU DON"T WATCH ANOTHER VIDEO ALL WEEK, WATCH THIS ONE!This lays it all out. It's actually stunning, even for me. This is Deborah Tevares revealing a document that had been posted on a NASA web site in July of 2001, RIGHT BEFORE 9/11!

The Cabal NEVER makes any move against us without REVEALING IT FIRST. They figure, if we're too dumb to read these things, or look into these matters that we deserve to be depopulated.

-- Nanodust and other nanoweaponry

-- Chemtrailing

-- Poison in our food

-- Fluoride and other poisons in our water

-- Mockingbird Media (CNN Syndrome)

-- 5G RADIATION IN CELL TOWERS

-- Terror on the populace (COVID, vaccines, etc.)

-- ENERGY WEAPONS

-- Smart Meters

-- and more!

This is VERY credible and disturbing.


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxvaccine passportsgraphene oxide

