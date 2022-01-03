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How to Turn Good, Sane People into Racists (Hammer one Thing)
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11 views • January 03, 2022
Jamal Bowman and the progressive side of the Democratic Party continually harp on the race, including recently calling Joe Manchin vote of "no" on Joe Biden's build back better bill to be a blow against black and brown people. The more I hear such accusations, false, the more I know that they are fomenting war, and are completely and totally dishonest.
The easiest way to turn people racist, is to continually poison that with the energy that exist inside of the accuser, in this case Jamal Bowman.
#JamalBowman #racism #hatred
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The easiest way to turn people racist, is to continually poison that with the energy that exist inside of the accuser, in this case Jamal Bowman.
#JamalBowman #racism #hatred
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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