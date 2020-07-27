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CHILD ABUSE | The Elephant In The Room
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8 views • July 27, 2020
We are ALL victims in one way or another. That's how "THEY" get us... "Molded minds make docile cogs Programmed by material gods Conditioned acceptance of ex...
Keywords
hollywoodchild abusespeak upcrocodile tearstake heedrabbit holephysical abusesave the childrenout of shadowshear the whistles blowhow many of you know hes therebigger than hellseed that feeds the evilspark behind the spotlightskeeper of the curesblasphemer of the agegasoline for the big machinevacant smileits our moment now to caremolded minds make docile cogsprogrammed by material godswashing brainsuninvited monster
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