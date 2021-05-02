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2/05/21 #PillowTalk -TCF, Mil_tary Stand Down, McK_nsey Pay Out #HumanityUnited
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271 views • February 05, 2021
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2/5/21: Today, L_ndell, Gateway Pundit and M_ricopa GOP in play! Meanwhile, Military Stand Down order for 60 days....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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Mike L_ndell "Abs_lute Tr_rth"
https://tv.gab.com/channel/torreyg/vi...
McKinsey Pays out $600 M for Opioid Promotion, Purdue, 50 states:
https://techstory.in/mckinsey-to-pay-...
The Gateway Pundit releases video of TCF Detroit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
AZ Election officials face arrest for obstruction:
https://republicangazette.com/2021/02...
Airtimes to watch L_ndell's documentary released today on OANN:
https://www.oann.com/AbsoluteProof/
Braynard ID's massive Fra_d:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.co...
Hunter's memoir:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/05/hunter-...
Hunter makes Art:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/30/hunter-...
SecDef Austin 60 Day Military Stand Down:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021...
329 m r n a deaths:
https://eraoflight.com/2021/01/30/cdc...
B of A hands over purchase records to Feds:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Schiff after CA AG position:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
Trump supporter, Sicknick, chemical poisoning:
https://www.westernmassnews.com/gener...
JW chases down Biden's Senate records:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/02/dc...
Pieczenick doubles down:
https://banned.video/watch?id=601c567...
Thank you for Supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave ongoing! Praying for a Free Humanity!
2/5/21: Today, L_ndell, Gateway Pundit and M_ricopa GOP in play! Meanwhile, Military Stand Down order for 60 days....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Mike L_ndell "Abs_lute Tr_rth"
https://tv.gab.com/channel/torreyg/vi...
McKinsey Pays out $600 M for Opioid Promotion, Purdue, 50 states:
https://techstory.in/mckinsey-to-pay-...
The Gateway Pundit releases video of TCF Detroit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
AZ Election officials face arrest for obstruction:
https://republicangazette.com/2021/02...
Airtimes to watch L_ndell's documentary released today on OANN:
https://www.oann.com/AbsoluteProof/
Braynard ID's massive Fra_d:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.co...
Hunter's memoir:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/05/hunter-...
Hunter makes Art:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/30/hunter-...
SecDef Austin 60 Day Military Stand Down:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021...
329 m r n a deaths:
https://eraoflight.com/2021/01/30/cdc...
B of A hands over purchase records to Feds:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Schiff after CA AG position:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
Trump supporter, Sicknick, chemical poisoning:
https://www.westernmassnews.com/gener...
JW chases down Biden's Senate records:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/02/dc...
Pieczenick doubles down:
https://banned.video/watch?id=601c567...
Thank you for Supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave ongoing! Praying for a Free Humanity!
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