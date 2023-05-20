MUSK’S PUZZLING PICK FOR TWITTER CEO

Del BigTree at the HighWire





May 19, 2023





Elon Musk’s puzzling pick for CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has the twittersphere troubled. With deep ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Ad Council, a war-time propaganda tool activated against the American people to increase COVID compliance, many question why Musk has made such an appointment. The HighWire analyzes Musk’s move and what it means for Twitter’s future.





#TwitterCEO #Yaccarino





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqhy6-musks-puzzling-pick-for-twitter-ceo.html