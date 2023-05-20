Create New Account
MUSK’S PUZZLING PICK FOR TWITTER CEO
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


May 19, 2023


Elon Musk’s puzzling pick for CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has the twittersphere troubled. With deep ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Ad Council, a war-time propaganda tool activated against the American people to increase COVID compliance, many question why Musk has made such an appointment. The HighWire analyzes Musk’s move and what it means for Twitter’s future.


#TwitterCEO #Yaccarino


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqhy6-musks-puzzling-pick-for-twitter-ceo.html

Keywords
propagandatwitterelon muskceoworld economic forumwefad councilcovid compliancelinda yaccarino

