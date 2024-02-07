Create New Account
Storm Apocalypse! Media Hypes Record-Breaking Winter Blast, But Truth Exposed! _ Redacted News
California is experiencing a massive winter storm. At least three people have died from downed trees and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The media is saying it is record breaking but is it? It's not. The media is also saying we need a new category of hurricanes to designate Level 6 hurricanes. Even though the researchers say that the likelihood of these storms is "near zero."

Keywords
californiamainstream mediaemergencystormsgavin newsome

