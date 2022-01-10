Dr. Lee Merritt: The “VAX” and Self-Replicating Immunogenic Contraceptives

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(Jan 7, 2022) The Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Lee Merritt who is an orthopedist and spine surgeon. In this clip she points out the similarity between the J&J COVID "vaccine" and self-replicating immunogenic contraceptives designed to sterilize and control the rat population in Australia.
Self-disseminating vaccines for emerging infectious diseases: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4732410/
Full interview from 'Session 86': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Lee-Merritt-Session-86-en:f