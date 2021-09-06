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Words From The Lord: "IT’S TIME!!!" - "IT IS AT THE DOOR!!!" - "NYC/NORTHEAST...YOU'RE NEXT!!" - "EARTH'S CRUST SHATTERED! CRUSTAL DISPLACEMENT!!" - "The Anointing" - "FIRE ERUPTING FROM THE EARTH"
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191 views • September 06, 2021
IT’S TIME!!! - Victoria Ang
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/it-s-time-victoria-ang-1
IT IS AT THE DOOR!!! – Victoria Ang
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/it-is-at-the-door-victoria-ang
The Anointing – Ruth Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-anointing-ruth-johnson
DISASTERS TO CONTINUE, DEVASTATION AT THE DOOR, LOOKOUT NORTHEAST IS NEXT -Handmaid of The Most High
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/disasters-to-continue-devastation-at-the-door-lookout-northeast-is-next-handmaid-of-the-most-high
VISION/WORD -DISASTERS, DEVASTATION, LOOKOUT NORTHEAST IS NEXT (PART B) - Handmaid of the Most High
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/vision-word-disasters-devastation-lookout-northeast-is-next-part-b-handmaid-of-the-most-high
VISION , FIRE ERUPTING FROM THE EARTH !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4HR08xMRSk&;t=203s
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/disasters-to-continue-devastation-at-the-door-lookout-northeast-is-next-handmaid-of-the-most-high
⚠️DISTURBING❗ Flesh Destroying Sores After Taking 🐍The @❌666☠ ⚠️Man Found D*@d After 2nd Sh666❗
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O41W-V3KBhs
Bizarro 'Bites'. Amazombies in Amazon AWS Terms of Service! WTH!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVvXI5qhSfk
Wow.Really makes you wonder even more..Especially now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpIfP5smTdI
6 New Sunspots in last 24 hours... Rapture Themes Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQYVOV8I7x4
Comparing Revelation 12 Signs of 2017 and September / October 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2VjqvfMgGo
WARNING - RAPTURE ANY DAY NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N6Dkqxq2O8
MORE THAN DREAMS RAPTURE SOON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4KeosGmvNY
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD.... >:( Pregnant MAN!???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD1fEWPtMkQ
Pregnant Men >:(
https://www.google.com/search?q=men+pregnant&;client=opera&hs=A4S&sxsrf=AOaemvJTZ9jDvxOEl7_SWosSvQ21GDhhfQ:1630896423053&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiklNjPqunyAhWphOAKHT-LCaYQ_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1709&bih=854
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/it-s-time-victoria-ang-1
IT IS AT THE DOOR!!! – Victoria Ang
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/it-is-at-the-door-victoria-ang
The Anointing – Ruth Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-anointing-ruth-johnson
DISASTERS TO CONTINUE, DEVASTATION AT THE DOOR, LOOKOUT NORTHEAST IS NEXT -Handmaid of The Most High
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/disasters-to-continue-devastation-at-the-door-lookout-northeast-is-next-handmaid-of-the-most-high
VISION/WORD -DISASTERS, DEVASTATION, LOOKOUT NORTHEAST IS NEXT (PART B) - Handmaid of the Most High
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/vision-word-disasters-devastation-lookout-northeast-is-next-part-b-handmaid-of-the-most-high
VISION , FIRE ERUPTING FROM THE EARTH !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4HR08xMRSk&;t=203s
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/disasters-to-continue-devastation-at-the-door-lookout-northeast-is-next-handmaid-of-the-most-high
⚠️DISTURBING❗ Flesh Destroying Sores After Taking 🐍The @❌666☠ ⚠️Man Found D*@d After 2nd Sh666❗
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O41W-V3KBhs
Bizarro 'Bites'. Amazombies in Amazon AWS Terms of Service! WTH!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVvXI5qhSfk
Wow.Really makes you wonder even more..Especially now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpIfP5smTdI
6 New Sunspots in last 24 hours... Rapture Themes Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQYVOV8I7x4
Comparing Revelation 12 Signs of 2017 and September / October 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2VjqvfMgGo
WARNING - RAPTURE ANY DAY NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N6Dkqxq2O8
MORE THAN DREAMS RAPTURE SOON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4KeosGmvNY
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD.... >:( Pregnant MAN!???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD1fEWPtMkQ
Pregnant Men >:(
https://www.google.com/search?q=men+pregnant&;client=opera&hs=A4S&sxsrf=AOaemvJTZ9jDvxOEl7_SWosSvQ21GDhhfQ:1630896423053&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiklNjPqunyAhWphOAKHT-LCaYQ_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1709&bih=854
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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