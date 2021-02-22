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You Save for a Sunny Day, not a Rainy One- Investing for Freedom of Time
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20 views • February 22, 2021
Time is the one commodity that no one has more of per day. To that end, we should be saving for free time, and freedom of movement. Therefore you save for the sunny days, not the rainy ones.
#saving #freedom #rainday
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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http://www.rechargefreedom.com/2017/11/26/save-sunny-day-not-rainy-one-means/ for more
#saving #freedom #rainday
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.rechargefreedom.com/2017/11/26/save-sunny-day-not-rainy-one-means/ for more
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