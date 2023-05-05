Create New Account
Amightywind Ministry Celebrates 29th Anniversary! To Another Year of Blessings Miracles & Victory!!! International Congregation Celebration (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
Published Yesterday |

this is a mirrored video 

Please visit us at:

https://amightywind.com/en/index.html

Praise ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AND THE PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH!! HALLELUYAH! Please join us in celebrating 29 years online and counting. Happy Blessed Birthday AmightyWind Ministry and Happy Blessed Birthday to Beloved Apostle Prophet Pastor and Momma Elisheva Eliyahu! We rejoice with all of Heaven for this anointed Ministry that does its best to lead souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who is the WAY the TRUTH and the LIFE, Amen!! So come and join us in this celebration! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.    

 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gse07Ps4UTE&t=0s  

 Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -    

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&t=0s 


You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994


 Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

