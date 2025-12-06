I'm A Project

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

AI Assist 100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music



I'm an old, classic kind of deal

I'm a vintage, rust bucket on wheels

You're welcome, to take a look around

But don't kick, my tires, or you'll never be found





(chorus)



I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me

I'm a project, don't have no warranty

I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy

I'm a project, that's me





There's a leak, in my engine don't know where

Got some dents, on my bumper, no bondo can repair

Just Like Rust, I can never fall asleep

Instead of "Anty", they call me Antique





(chorus)



I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me

I'm a project, don't have no warranty

I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy

I'm a project, that's me



Bridge

Save, your, self, some mis-er-y........

You, can't, fix, A Project, like ME.........





(chorus)



I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me

I'm a project, don't have no warranty

I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy......



I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me

I'm a project, don't have no warranty

I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy

I'm a project, that's me



I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy.....





I'm a project, that's me.......