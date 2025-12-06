© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm A Project
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
AI Assist 100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music
I'm an old, classic kind of deal
I'm a vintage, rust bucket on wheels
You're welcome, to take a look around
But don't kick, my tires, or you'll never be found
(chorus)
I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me
I'm a project, don't have no warranty
I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy
I'm a project, that's me
There's a leak, in my engine don't know where
Got some dents, on my bumper, no bondo can repair
Just Like Rust, I can never fall asleep
Instead of "Anty", they call me Antique
(chorus)
I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me
I'm a project, don't have no warranty
I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy
I'm a project, that's me
Bridge
Save, your, self, some mis-er-y........
You, can't, fix, A Project, like ME.........
(chorus)
I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me
I'm a project, don't have no warranty
I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy......
I'm a project, You don't want to mess with me
I'm a project, don't have no warranty
I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy
I'm a project, that's me
I'm a big ole money pit, to throw your time and energy.....
I'm a project, that's me.......