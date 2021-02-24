Brainless Buyback - Eviscerated Women Sports

‘Total betrayal.’ Gun control activists react to Trudeau’s gun buyback schemeGun control activists in Canada reacted with “anger and dismay” on Tuesday to the Trudeau government’s proposed legislation to toughen the country’s gun laws, accusing the Liberals of backtracking on their promise to remove all newly blacklisted firearms from circulation.In May of 2020, the Liberals announced a ban on the use, sale and importation of more than 1,500 makes and models of what the government refers to as military-grade “assault-style weapons.”Bill C-21, presented Tuesday morning, introduces a buy-back program for blacklisted firearms, allows municipalities to ban handguns and increases criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking.“We will move forward with a buy-back program in the coming months and complete the prohibition to ensure these weapons cannot be legally used, transported, bequeathed, transferred, or sold,” Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.Trudeau’s Toxic Gun Ban: No Buy-in to the “Buyback”There is new evidence of problems with the implementation of the “assault weapons” ban imposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 1st.Readers will recall that under the Liberal Government’s scheme, over 1,500 firearms and devices listed in a government regulation immediately became a “prohibited” firearm or “prohibited device,” as did “any variants or modified versions.” Individuals in legal possession of these newly prohibited firearms or devices on the day the regulations were announced are protected from criminal liability arising from their possession or ownership, but this “amnesty” period ends on April 30, 2022.Canada's mandatory Covid-19 hotel stays are not ‘internment camps’ but they are costly forced detentionSince at least October 2020, some Canadians have been concerned about rumours of Covid-19 “internment camps.” In reality, there may be no barbed wire or gun turrets, but a number of travellers have experienced detention firsthand.Last October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about this. His reply didn't address the specific claim at hand, instead he spoke generally of “noise and harmful misinformation on the Internet,” and bizarrely urged people to resist “people who would sow chaos within our communities and our democracy.” (I shudder to think which foreign interference he imagined.)Canada welcomed 184,000 new immigrants in 2020New Canadian government data shows the country welcomed 184,370 new permanent residents in 2020 as newcomer flows fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.This is the lowest level of immigration to Canada since 1998 when it welcomed just over 174,000 immigrants that year.In March 2020, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced Canada would seek to welcome 341,000 new immigrants, the same level as in 2019. Days later, however, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada was compelled to impose new travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.Biden’s Executive Order on Transgender Rights ‘Unilaterally Eviscerates Women’s Sports’Hours after taking the oath of office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday giving sweeping “rights” to men and women who want to live as the opposite biological sex, including allowing these transgender individuals to compete in sports.“On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports,” author Abigail Shrier posted on Twitter. “Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc.”