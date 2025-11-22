Make Australia Great For Once: Riccardo Bosi's Crusade with Australia One

John Michael Chambers sits down with one of the most important voices of our time, retired Australian Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi.





This is not just an analysis of the current Global Defense War, but a journey into the heart of a warrior. Riccardo shares the powerful stories that forged him: from his upbringing as the son of Italian WWII refugees, whose tales of hardship and service shaped his character, to the profound inspirations drawn from his parents and the life of Jesus Christ.





He opens up about his decorated 24-year military career, revealing the leadership lessons learned from facing down mutinies in Papua New Guinea to pioneering future warfare strategies. Riccardo explains the deep-seated drive to "protect the innocent" that led him from the battlefield to the political arena, founding the movement Australia One.





He pulls no punches on the challenges faced—from assassination attempts and Masonic infiltration to a "sleepwalking population"—and outlines his bold vision to "Make Australia Great For Once." The conversation then turns to the current state of the world, where Riccardo provides a stunning strategic, operational, and tactical breakdown of the global shift underway, the looming financial reset, and what the coming "Golden Age" truly means.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.