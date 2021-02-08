BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banksters Own You! | True News
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • February 08, 2021
$7.7 Trillion to Wall Street - Anything to Keep the Banksters Happy!

Do you know who Elizabeth Duke is? How about Donald Kohn or Kevin Warsh? No? Well - you should. Because while Congress was debating back in 2008 whether or not to bailout banksters with a $700 billion blank check - these guys and girls were just doing it. They were funneling $7.7 trillion to Wall Street under the table - without one constituent phone call - without worrying about one election - without having to give one explanation.

They were able to do that because they're members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - a group of people who are not voted into office, but have the power to completely dictate monetary policy in America. They are not politicians - they're technocrats - they're bankers and financial experts. Technocrats aren't interested in democracy - it takes too long, and often the interests of the majority of voters don't quite line up with the interests of the minority of bankers and foreign investors. Or - to put it in today's terms - the interests of the 99 percent rarely line up with the interests of the 1 percent. That's why - back in 2008 - the technocrats at the Fed weren't interested in waiting for Congress - with all of its open debate and constituent services - to bail out the banks - they just went ahead and did it themselves. According to documents obtained by Bloomberg News - in 2009 - the Fed dished out $7.7 trillion in no-strings-attached, super-low interest loans to Wall Street's biggest players.

That's $7.7 trillion!

That's more than half of the total value of EVERYTHING - every single thing produced in America - that same year. $7.7 TRILLION out the door - with no one bothering to inform the electorate about it until now....

http://www.truth-out.org/77-trillion-wall-street-anything-keep-banksters-happy/1322841741
Keywords
podcaststefan molyneuxfreedomain radiofreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
G7 to Simulate AI-Powered Cyberattacks on Banks as Global Financial Risks Mount

G7 to Simulate AI-Powered Cyberattacks on Banks as Global Financial Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.5% in September on Energy Costs, BLS Says

U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.5% in September on Energy Costs, BLS Says

Sterling Ashworth
Sources Claim Russian Diesel Expected to Enter U.S. Market Before Midterm Elections

Sources Claim Russian Diesel Expected to Enter U.S. Market Before Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Faces Second Inflation Report as Midterms Approach

Trump Faces Second Inflation Report as Midterms Approach

Sterling Ashworth
AI Stock Selloff Accelerates as Investors Rotate to Treasury Bonds, Defensive Sectors

AI Stock Selloff Accelerates as Investors Rotate to Treasury Bonds, Defensive Sectors

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy