Taking A Closer Look At Climate Change And CO2 Emissions With Professor William Happer

Whatever your position on climate science may be, there is no question that the media and politicians are pushing a particular narrative. This begs the question: is their portrayal accurate, or is there an ulterior motive?

Joining the podcast to help you make up your own mind on this issue is William Happer. As the Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at Princeton University, William has been a leading voice in the field of physics for decades.

Presently, he uses his expertise in atomic physics, optics, and spectroscopy to dissect the true nature of climate science – and whether it has been corrupted by politics and money…

