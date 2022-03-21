BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Young Russian Weightlifter Sends The Terminator a Message From the Children of War Torn Donbass
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
328 views • March 21, 2022
In 2015 a beautiful young Russian weightlifter met her hero Arnold Schwarzenegger in Russia while setting a record lifting weight on the bench press. She continued to correspond with The Terminator and mentioned to him about hermany visits to the Donbass in Eastern Ukraine where a (mostly media ignored) civil war has been raging since the American orhestrated and financed Coup d'tat in 2014. She talks about receiving messages and photos from all her trips and visits to Donbass since the war began. In this video I will play Arnold Schwarzenegger's plea to Russian soldiers (which he recently recorded) and then I will play you the young (very mature and well spoken) Russian ladies rebuttal to her hero The Terminator and her passionate message in sub-titles.


Related video:

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin to "stop this war"
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWClXZd9c78


Please follow me on Social Media

Contact me: [email protected]

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
propagandaschwarzeneggerdonbass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy