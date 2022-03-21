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A Young Russian Weightlifter Sends The Terminator a Message From the Children of War Torn Donbass
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328 views • March 21, 2022
In 2015 a beautiful young Russian weightlifter met her hero Arnold Schwarzenegger in Russia while setting a record lifting weight on the bench press. She continued to correspond with The Terminator and mentioned to him about hermany visits to the Donbass in Eastern Ukraine where a (mostly media ignored) civil war has been raging since the American orhestrated and financed Coup d'tat in 2014. She talks about receiving messages and photos from all her trips and visits to Donbass since the war began. In this video I will play Arnold Schwarzenegger's plea to Russian soldiers (which he recently recorded) and then I will play you the young (very mature and well spoken) Russian ladies rebuttal to her hero The Terminator and her passionate message in sub-titles.
Related video:
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin to "stop this war"
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWClXZd9c78
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Related video:
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin to "stop this war"
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWClXZd9c78
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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