Mortgage Fraud by NY AG? Title IX Fraud in ME

April 16, 2025 - It's nice to see the DOJ going after the real crooks this time! Plus, an update on the failed mission to "rescue" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Wife Beater, from El Salvador.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Watch Lori’s Interview with Kristi Leigh—a deep dive on the globalists’ love of Illegals, groomers, and the fight for freedom—especially in CO where parents are about to lose their rights.

https://lindelltv.com/shows/get-free-with-kristi-leigh/





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Videos: Watch on X without ads - https://x.com/ColleyBob/status/1912628867367677996

https://www.brighteon.com/61d6ef25-ed74-45e7-aeb7-b59fe547cfa1

https://rumble.com/v6s0pkt-trump-to-illegals-comply-and-goodbye.html



