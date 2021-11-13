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Buck Breaking 2021
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10 views • November 13, 2021
Buck Breaking is a documentary film about the historic sexual exploitation of Black people globally. The film shows the correlation between the historic exploitation of Black men during slavery and the Jim Crow era, to the Buck Breaking tactics used today.
Support the brother Tariq Nasheed
https://buckbreakingmovie.com/
Support the brother Tariq Nasheed
https://buckbreakingmovie.com/
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