US Sports Soccer Feat. New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC | Leagues Cup | Match Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
11 views • 9 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Fitness Conditioning for Futsal Players on a National Team

by America Scores

https://bit.ly/46FVa1G

Futsal is a smaller sided, more intense, and involving version of soccer. Because of this, it requires similar but more specific areas of physicality. Being able to understand how to improve your team on their strength, fitness, and speed whilst incorporating real game situations is difficult. Coach Daniel not only provides the most up to date, professional training methods available, but also ties it into how it relates to the game.

https://bit.ly/46FVa1G


This one ended in a shootout. Watch and you'll quickly see why.


Video credit:

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC | Leagues Cup | Match Highlights | August 6, 2024

Get up to the minute MLS news, video, gear and more with the MLS app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3SKLmfy

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3yyt8IZ

Major League Soccer

@mls

https://www.youtube.com/@mls


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

soccermlsfutbolncaa soccerussportsnetworkussportsradiohigh school soccer
