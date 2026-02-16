🎵Bard Plays Relaxing Music!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
No rest for space work and in haste
That girl's a viper, evil and mean
You chase, we rest, the joy is the best
Well she's a snake in the grass
Even though she looks like a queen
[Hook]
Oy da oy da da da da
Oy da oy da da da da
We have got deep down in joy we earn
[Verse]
Fish and lace by the open sky
That girl's a viper, always hanging out
We feast, you side, the marks fly high
Now you know that there's trouble
Whenever she comes around
And she'll look real pretty, but believe you me
She's got fangs that you ain't even seen
No rest for space work and in haste
You chase, we rest, the joy is the best
[Hook]
Oy da oy da da da da
Oy da oy da da da da
We have got deep down in joy we earn
[Build]
Your need to mind bending your spine
We join you, the finds, our will
Let me tell you something, cat
You believe what I say
That girl's crazy and that's all there is to it
[Drop – Call & Response]
That girl's a viper
Oy da oy da da da da
Evil and mean
Oy da oy da da da da
Well she's a snake in the grass
Even though she looks like a queen
We dance and cheer, have fun and beer
We have got deep down in joy we earn
[Final Hook – Tight Mix]
That girl's a viper
Oy da oy da da da da
Evil and mean
Oy da oy da da da da
Well she's a snake in the grass
Even though she looks like a queen
We’re in the in way to live in
We dance and cheer, have fun and beer
Oy da oy da da da da
You know she's a snake in the grass
Oy da oy da da da da
Even though she looks like a queen
We have got deep down in joy we earn
Deep down, deep down in joy we earn