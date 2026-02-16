BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Bard Plays Relaxing Music!
wolfburg
wolfburg
[Intro]
No rest for space work and in haste  
That girl's a viper, evil and mean  

You chase, we rest, the joy is the best  
Well she's a snake in the grass  
Even though she looks like a queen  

[Hook]
Oy da oy da da da da  
Oy da oy da da da da  
We have got deep down in joy we earn  

[Verse]
Fish and lace by the open sky  
That girl's a viper, always hanging out  
We feast, you side, the marks fly high  
Now you know that there's trouble  
Whenever she comes around  

And she'll look real pretty, but believe you me  
She's got fangs that you ain't even seen  
No rest for space work and in haste  
You chase, we rest, the joy is the best  

[Hook]
Oy da oy da da da da  
Oy da oy da da da da  
We have got deep down in joy we earn  

[Build]
Your need to mind bending your spine  
We join you, the finds, our will  
Let me tell you something, cat  
You believe what I say  
That girl's crazy and that's all there is to it  

[Drop – Call & Response]
That girl's a viper  
Oy da oy da da da da  
Evil and mean  
Oy da oy da da da da  

Well she's a snake in the grass  
Even though she looks like a queen  
We dance and cheer, have fun and beer  
We have got deep down in joy we earn  

[Final Hook – Tight Mix]
That girl's a viper  
Oy da oy da da da da  
Evil and mean  
Oy da oy da da da da  

Well she's a snake in the grass  
Even though she looks like a queen  
We’re in the in way to live in  
We dance and cheer, have fun and beer  

Oy da oy da da da da  
You know she's a snake in the grass  
Oy da oy da da da da  
Even though she looks like a queen  

We have got deep down in joy we earn  
Deep down, deep down in joy we earn

