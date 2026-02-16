🎵Bard Plays Relaxing Music!

[Intro]

No rest for space work and in haste

That girl's a viper, evil and mean



You chase, we rest, the joy is the best

Well she's a snake in the grass

Even though she looks like a queen



[Hook]

Oy da oy da da da da

Oy da oy da da da da

We have got deep down in joy we earn



[Verse]

Fish and lace by the open sky

That girl's a viper, always hanging out

We feast, you side, the marks fly high

Now you know that there's trouble

Whenever she comes around



And she'll look real pretty, but believe you me

She's got fangs that you ain't even seen

No rest for space work and in haste

You chase, we rest, the joy is the best



[Hook]

Oy da oy da da da da

Oy da oy da da da da

We have got deep down in joy we earn



[Build]

Your need to mind bending your spine

We join you, the finds, our will

Let me tell you something, cat

You believe what I say

That girl's crazy and that's all there is to it



[Drop – Call & Response]

That girl's a viper

Oy da oy da da da da

Evil and mean

Oy da oy da da da da



Well she's a snake in the grass

Even though she looks like a queen

We dance and cheer, have fun and beer

We have got deep down in joy we earn



[Final Hook – Tight Mix]

That girl's a viper

Oy da oy da da da da

Evil and mean

Oy da oy da da da da



Well she's a snake in the grass

Even though she looks like a queen

We’re in the in way to live in

We dance and cheer, have fun and beer



Oy da oy da da da da

You know she's a snake in the grass

Oy da oy da da da da

Even though she looks like a queen



We have got deep down in joy we earn

Deep down, deep down in joy we earn

