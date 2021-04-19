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Evidence That The Purpose (of the "Deep State") Is To Expose & Disrupt
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164 views • April 19, 2021
When citizen journalists analyze Intelligence Operations, they get it right - the wars are against humans.
Just like in WWII - Doctors and scientists have been actively participating in crimes against humanity.
Just like in WWII - Doctors and scientists have been actively participating in crimes against humanity.
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