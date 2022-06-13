HOW TO EASILY MAKE A DEVICE WHICH WILL SCRAMBLE THE NEURAL LINK TO YOUR BRAIN.

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Tony Pantalleresco of a youtube channel called "HerbsPlusBeadWorks" and a bitchute channel called "Independz" has created an easy to make device which will scramble the neural link to your brain which will free you from silent and invisible enslavement. Here is the link to video where Tony demonstrates how you can easily make this device yourself. https://www.bitchute.com/video/d5zBDM75VIAD/