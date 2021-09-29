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Spacebusters: The Dukes of Dense - A 'de-program' for the 'programmed' [29.09.2021]
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41 views • September 29, 2021
Where have you been Spacebusters?
We've been working on a children's book to de-program the programming your children are exposed to..
And most of us adults as well.
The more of you who view and like this... the more likely the book itself, with plenty more of these short fables will be published. We thank you for your patience, please show your children and ask them what they think about the moral of this story...
If you want them to have morality at all.
223 views Sep 29, 2021
Spacebusters
27.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2IH7zSnQDhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
We've been working on a children's book to de-program the programming your children are exposed to..
And most of us adults as well.
The more of you who view and like this... the more likely the book itself, with plenty more of these short fables will be published. We thank you for your patience, please show your children and ask them what they think about the moral of this story...
If you want them to have morality at all.
223 views Sep 29, 2021
Spacebusters
27.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2IH7zSnQDhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
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