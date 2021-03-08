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Le professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan porte plainte contre Pasteur pour crime contre l'humanité
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110 views • March 08, 2021
later Le professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan porte plainte contre Pasteur pour crime contre l'humanité , Tags : professeur,porte plainte,contre institue pasteur,pour crime contre l humanite, ENGLISH : Professor Jean-Bernard Fourtillan files a complaint against Pasteur for crimes against humanity , : EXTRA INFO : , AstraZeneca Vaccine - 5 dead and 722 side effects in South Korea
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