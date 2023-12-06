Create New Account
12/5/2023 – Guest: 'Mark Sutherland; Topic: “Islamic Invasion Of Israel and the World”
Published 20 hours ago

Check out the link's from today's LIVE show:


Mark Sutherlands website: http://www.marksutherland.org/


'Wake-Up Call': Israeli-American Noa Tishby Warns US What Happened Oct. 7 Can Happen Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7SiUh8YSx4


Cops rush to guard Cenotaph as pro-Palestine protesters climb war memorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qv5QPWTIzcg


Dutch election win for Geert Wilders fuels fears of far-right shift in Europe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE0gS2cN4t4


12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BENEFIT AUCTION AMERICAN GULAG CHRONICLES: https://rumble.com/v3z4nya-12-days-of-christmas-benefit-auction.html


Auction website: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/12DaysofChristmasAGC


https://www.americangulagchronicles.com/


https://stophate.com/

Keywords
newstruthfaithwcntv

