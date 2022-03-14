【Ukraine Rescue】NGO Refugee Direct Aid Is Willing to Corporate With the NFSC Over Ukraine Rescue Operation

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/11/2022 Three Kosovo associates from an American NGO, Refugee Direct Aid, are surprised to see Chinese faces in the scene of the Ukraine rescue. They express admiration of what the NFSC has done for rescuing Ukrainian refugees and their willingness to offer more help and cooperation with the NFSC