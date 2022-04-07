© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weather Modification Patents, Is Russia Behind Green Energy & 5G Effects On Humans & Wildlife
Follow
5
Share
Report
203 views • April 07, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Dumbass Biden wants to get oil from chanada, by rail - https://thefederalist.com/2022/04/06/oops-biden-wants-to-import-more-canadian-oil-but-he-killed-the-keystone-pipeline/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could russia and other oil producing countries be behind the green energy push - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/report-unveils-russia-behind-green-energy-propaganda-russian-dark-money-funded-green-groups-west/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Weather modification is real, here are the patents - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/geoengineering-list-of-weather-modification-patents-1920-2018.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Firing squads and electric chairs replaced with doctors - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10688083/Chinas-organ-harvesting-trade-Australian-National-University-study-uncovers-human-rights-abuse.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals are killing fields - https://thenewamerican.com/covid-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They give you HIV, then produce a vaccine for it - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/any-of-you-seen-that-nih-launches-clinical-trial-of-three-mrna-hiv-vaccines.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
New study on 5G effects - https://ehtrust.org/science/top-experimental-epidemiological-studies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could it be the 5G is killing wildlife - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/hampden-dead-seabirds-1.6404952?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is weird, helicopter crash not an accident - https://www.wsav.com/news/local-news/report-helicopter-crash-that-killed-fort-stewart-soldier-not-an-accident/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Woke DHS flies transgender flag - https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/first-time-history-transgender-flag-flying-front-federal?ref_src=aimlessnews
French president from WEF says you shouldn't defend yourself - https://rmx.news/article/macron-rejects-self-defense-after-a-farmer-kills-a-burglar-who-broke-into-his-home/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sacremento shooter was released from jail early - https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article260131840.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be careful with Musk, he is WEF young global leader and owes Soros - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-investment-funds-soros-idUSKCN1IH017?ref_src=aimlessnews
Church promotes racism - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10690671/Chicago-church-fasting-WHITENESS-Lent-banning-hymns-Caucasian-musicians.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Well, she did write the book - https://globalnews.ca/news/8737819/how-to-murder-your-husband-nancy-crampton-brophy-trial/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511604285859004423?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Pink Floyd - Money - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0kcet4aPpQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Dumbass Biden wants to get oil from chanada, by rail - https://thefederalist.com/2022/04/06/oops-biden-wants-to-import-more-canadian-oil-but-he-killed-the-keystone-pipeline/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could russia and other oil producing countries be behind the green energy push - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/report-unveils-russia-behind-green-energy-propaganda-russian-dark-money-funded-green-groups-west/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Weather modification is real, here are the patents - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/geoengineering-list-of-weather-modification-patents-1920-2018.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Firing squads and electric chairs replaced with doctors - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10688083/Chinas-organ-harvesting-trade-Australian-National-University-study-uncovers-human-rights-abuse.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals are killing fields - https://thenewamerican.com/covid-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They give you HIV, then produce a vaccine for it - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/any-of-you-seen-that-nih-launches-clinical-trial-of-three-mrna-hiv-vaccines.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
New study on 5G effects - https://ehtrust.org/science/top-experimental-epidemiological-studies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could it be the 5G is killing wildlife - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/hampden-dead-seabirds-1.6404952?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is weird, helicopter crash not an accident - https://www.wsav.com/news/local-news/report-helicopter-crash-that-killed-fort-stewart-soldier-not-an-accident/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Woke DHS flies transgender flag - https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/first-time-history-transgender-flag-flying-front-federal?ref_src=aimlessnews
French president from WEF says you shouldn't defend yourself - https://rmx.news/article/macron-rejects-self-defense-after-a-farmer-kills-a-burglar-who-broke-into-his-home/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sacremento shooter was released from jail early - https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article260131840.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be careful with Musk, he is WEF young global leader and owes Soros - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-investment-funds-soros-idUSKCN1IH017?ref_src=aimlessnews
Church promotes racism - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10690671/Chicago-church-fasting-WHITENESS-Lent-banning-hymns-Caucasian-musicians.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Well, she did write the book - https://globalnews.ca/news/8737819/how-to-murder-your-husband-nancy-crampton-brophy-trial/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511604285859004423?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Pink Floyd - Money - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0kcet4aPpQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.