AmightyWind-palvelutyö 30 vuotta verkossa & Elisheva Eliyahun syntymäpäivä! Tule mukaan juhlimaan!
Suomi YAHUSHUALLE
Published Friday

AmightyWind-palvelutyö 30 vuotta verkossa & Elisheva Eliyahun syntymäpäivä! Tule mukaan juhlimaan!


http://www.amightywind.com


Suomenkieliset sivut: https://www.allmightywind.com/prophecyfinnish/index.html

Pelastusrukous: https://www.brighteon.com/47794da3-f810-44e7-bd99-6d585fb42470


Yhteydenottolomake: https://www.amightywind.com/en/contact.html


Videon lopussa oleva laulu: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

2024amightywindelisheva eliyahu30th anniversaryapostoliprofeetta30 vuotta verkossa30-vuotisjuhla

