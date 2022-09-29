Create New Account
5 Major Events That Have Happened Within the Last 100 Hours
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago
If you think that nothing is happening, then you have not been paying attention.  Within the past 100 hours, there has been a mysterious attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline system, two monster storms have threatened North America, NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid in order to knock it off course, and our ongoing stock market crash reached a new level when the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially plunged into bear market territory on Monday.  I would say that is a pretty active 100 hours, but of course this is just the beginning.  I believe that global events will continue to accelerate during the months ahead, but meanwhile most of the general population is still assuming that things will eventually “return to normal” somehow.

Reference: https://americafirstreport.com/5-major-events-that-have-happened-within-the-last-100-hours/

