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Fiery Patriot Lawyer!!! Banned From Facebook!!!
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3136 views • April 26, 2021
Fiery Patriot Lawyer!!! Banned From Facebook!!! Calls Calif Gov Newsom worse than Hitler! Militant Patriotic Lawyer confronts Orange County Communists and WINS!!! This video is a WARNING to every county in America! The Fiery Patriot Lawyers says, "STAND UP! STAND UP! STAND UP!" (Share Widely!!!) The criminal Newsom is Pelosi's nephew!!!
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